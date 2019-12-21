First Lady Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has caught the bug of the season playing Santa Claus in Benin, capital of Edo State, as she delivered by proxies gifts of food items to in-patients and outpatients receiving medical attention at various hospitals.

Her proxies delivered her gifts Friday 20 December.

Four hospitals were visited by the Future Assured team including the University of Benin Teaching Hospital where the Chief Medical Director. Prof. Darlington Obaseki received and conducted them round the hospital for the distribution.

Zainab Kassim, Special Assistant to the President in the Office of the First Lady described the mercy mission, as a way of empathising with the patients and to show them love.

First Lady of Edo State, Betsy Obaseki welcomed the team and commended Aisha for remembering those in need, especially at this yuletide.

The team also visited Stella Obasanjo Hospital for a similar gesture and the Medical Director of the hospital Dr. Ifohan Ebohmwonyi expressed appreciation.

At the Central Hospital Benin, the delegation was received and conducted round by the Medical Director Dr. Moses Imologomhe. He also expressed appreciation for Aisha’s gesture on behalf of both the hospital’s management and the patients.

Faith Mediplex was also visited by the team for the same exercise. The Medical Director, Dr. Temple Oguike was overwhelmed with the gesture describing it as unprecedented.

About 1000 packs of Future Assured items comprising milk, sugar, noodles and other essential commodities were distributed.

Members of the team included Mrs. Bilkisu Usman Halilu, Madam Rose Audu, Mr. Saidu Suleiman and Adebisi Olumide-Ajayi.