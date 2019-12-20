Former Minister of Aviation and staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the statement credited to a former Minister of Defence, retired General Theophilus Danjuma.

While speaking at the University of Ibadan, during a book lunch, TY Danjuma was quoted by Daily Post to have said that Nigerians will lose their sleep, if he reveals what is going on in the country.

TY Danjuma said: “In Yorubaland, everybody seems to have lost their voice, scared. And people appear not to care about what is happening. If I tell you what I know is happening in Nigeria today, you will no longer sleep.

“So, Chief Ayo Adebanjo’s warning and advice is very timely. If you want details, I will give it to you privately.

“We are in a big hole as nation. And people who put us in this hole have continued today. So, we’ve to wake up. Only we can save ourselves.

“The fifth columnists’ activities going on among your people are not helping matters. May Almighty God continue to bless this country, but only we can save ourselves from ourselves.”

In the same programme, Adebanjo, an Afenifere leader, raised the alarm that Yorubaland was in danger, saying “We’ve been submerged.”

He said only a few governors in the southwest “are responsible for us. They’ve shut down. They cannot face the head of state because of their own shortcomings.

“Buhari is not ruling the country. He wants to dominate us. I don’t mince words about it. There’s tyranny in the country. There’s anarchy. When the Head of State said there’s no respect for the rule of law, where are the lawyers? The moment there’s no respect for the rule of law, there’s no government again, there’s anarchy.”

Reacting to the statement by Danjuma on Friday, Fani-Kayode said he should speak now or forever remain silent.

He said: “Would someone please tell Gen. T.Y. Danjuma that if he wants to talk he should talk! Nigerians have already lost their sleep! We are already a vassal state being run by crude barbarians and we have nothing to lose. He should talk now before it is too late or forever hold his peace!”

Here are the opinions of some Nigerians on Twitter:

Aisha knows somethings but she is not telling.

Rochas knows somethings but he is not telling.

Ajimobi knows somethings but he is not telling. Grand Patron of Nigeria, TY Danjuma has threatened that if he exposes some secrets ,we will lose sleep. Your secrets will choke you ! — One.acre says Free Dadiyata (@NekkaSmith) December 20, 2019

TY Danjuma? This same guy tied Aguiyi-Ironsi’s hands behind his back with telephone cord, His soldiers crushed his testicles with their military boots and this same criminal got OPL 246 one of Nigeria’s most lucrative oil blocks from Sani Abacha. I can go on. God is kind. https://t.co/Ft0hEnpw6Z — K. (@IgweOfficial) December 20, 2019

🇳🇬Good morning Nigeria.

Join me in thanking TY Danjuma for caring for us so much that he bears the burden of our nation’s disturbing secrets all alone. — Susan (@SusanHenshaw50) December 20, 2019

Extinguished, pls can you help us ask TY Danjuma where he made his wealth from, his parents were peasants….TY Danjuma is a major foundation of the”ordourous, putrid Beans”whatever that means but becos you are currently mentally challenged you can’t reason straight any longer https://t.co/4KioLvfkxC — General Abdul (@ishakaa) December 20, 2019

Is there any news that can make an average nigeria lose sleep,nop i dont think so,TY Danjuma have nothing to say apart from explaining to us what he did during d coup era that make him so rich after 30yrs,even Judas that betray Jesus wil be broke by now. pic.twitter.com/4Vsm6UzBvX — Holy Criminal (@felixgx46) December 20, 2019

I dare TY Danjuma to say those things he knows. And let's see if his name won't appear in so many places as co-destroyer of Nigeria with all the ex-military men in this country. They just think they can be taking us for a ride like horses on Lagos beaches — Victor Owo (@owo747) December 20, 2019