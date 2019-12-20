Impeached President Donald Trump on Friday descended on the 56 year-old Christianity Today magazine, announcing its boycott and also dismissing it for embracing a’far left’ ideology and facing bad times.

His attack came after the magazine in an editorial on Thursday called for his removal by the Senate, at the trial that will follow Trump’s impeachment by the House of Representatives.

“A far left magazine, or very ‘progressive,’ as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years, Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call and would rather have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President,” Trump wrote tweeted on Friday..

Trump added that “no president” before him has done more for the evangelical community and said he would not be reading the publication again, tweeting the magazine’s wrongly as ET instead of CT.

The magazine for America’s evangelicals, founded by Late Billy Graham decades ago, stunned Trump with a stinging rebuke on Thursday and asked that he should be removed from office for being ‘profoundly immoral’.

Written by the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Mark Galli, the editorial said the facts revealed during the impeachment hearing of Trump were unambiguous.

“The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents,” wrote Galli. “That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.”

The editorial also appealed to the magazine’s evangelical readers.

“To the many evangelicals who continue to support Mr. Trump in spite of his blackened moral record, we might say this: Remember who you are and whom you serve. Consider how your justification of Mr. Trump influences your witness to your Lord and Savior,” Galli wrote. “Consider what an unbelieving world will say if you continue to brush off Mr. Trump’s immoral words and behaviour in the cause of political expediency.”

Galli on Friday defended the editorial.

He told NPR he has no personal grudge against Trump.

“It’s not like I have any personal animus against the president. But he does display characteristics that I think as a leader of a great nation like the United States are deeply problematic.”

On surveys that show that evangelicals solidly support Trump, Galli explained:

“To be the most charitable to my brothers and sisters, I do think they are passionately concerned about pro-life issues,” Galli told NPR, noting that most Christians are also “passionately concerned about religious freedom issues.”

“So I will give them that, in that sense that Trump has done a very good job of defending those causes in our minds,” he said. “But we’ve gotten to a point where those things no longer balance the scale.”

Galli went on to compare Trump to an abusive husband who might be a “good provider” but “needs to leave the house.”

Galli noted that in 1998 the magazine criticised President Clinton for “unsavoury dealings and immoral acts” and said his editorial about Trump was “very consistent” with that.

Trump “slanders people, he tells us, he mischaracterises people, he outright lies, he says things that are verbally abusive to others,” he said.

“These are all moral problems,” he continued. “You don’t have to even be a religious person to recognize that they’re moral problems.”

However, thehill.com reported that the editorial has evoked condemnation from a number of evangelical leaders.

Franklin Graham, the son of magazine founder Billy Graham, told The Washington Post his father “would’ve been very embarrassed that the magazine he started would call for something like this when there are no crimes committed.”