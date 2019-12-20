December 20, 2019
Friday, December 20, 2019 11:26 am | Entertainment
Tekno – Suru
Tekno wraps the year with an energetic joint dubbed ”Suru” with the official video.
Take a look.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
James Bond’s girl, Claudine is dead
”Suru” video out by Tekno
Boris to wrap up Brexit vote before Christmas
Harrysong presents ”Isioma” (video)
Watch video for Naira Marley’s ‘Isheyen’
Read what Alaafin of Oyo thinks of the Hate Speech bill
New Music: Ayola drops visualizer for ‘1974’
Trump morally lost & confused, he should go: Christianity Today
What do you think?