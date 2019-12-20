The Rivers State Task Force on Recovery of Government Properties has directed all illegal occupants of Government Properties across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state to vacate such properties.

The Task Force stated that it was working diligently to ensure that it took possession of all government properties illegally occupied.

Addressing journalists after operations by the Task Force on Thursday, Secretary of the Task Force, Chief Hanny Woko said that the Task Force had been to four estates in Eleme and Etche Local Government Areas.

The estates include Eleme Gardens Estate, Mega Trailer Park Ebubu Eleme, Sam Ewang Estate Igbo Etche and Palm view Estate Igbo Etche.

He said: “Eleme Gardens is a massive Government Property acquired during Dr Peter Odili’s tenure. The Estate was built by the Federal Government, but bought and fully paid for by the Rivers State Government. The Estate has over 100 hectares. Fifty hectares on either side of the road.

“We have shown presence at the estate and we have informed the illegal occupants to vacate the estate. We don’t foresee any resistance because they are only squatting. They have been issued the relevant quit notice.”

“We appreciate the fact that no portion of the land has been carved out for illegal sales. They are all intact. Just the bungalows are vandalised.

“We use this medium to warn anyone illegally staying in government properties wherever they are located across the 23 Local Government Areas to vacate and deliver the properties to the State Government”. He added.

He said the Task Force will not allow any without approved allocation, to illegally take over government properties.

“Igbo Etche, Iriebe and all government lands in the 23 Local Government Areas, if you are there, please leave. There will be no room to tolerate illegal occupants.

“This place can accommodate high class civil servants in the state. The governor knows how best this place will be used for the benefit of the state.” He said.