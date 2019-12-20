The Senate on Friday adjourned sitting to Jan. 28, 2020 for Christmas and new year.

This followed a motion moved by the Senate Leader Yahaya Abdullahi during Friday’s plenary and was seconded by Deputy Minority Leader, Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha.

In his remark, President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan, while appreciating the Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewoh and his team for the unflinching support, said that their effort was fully commendable.

“I want to thank the media generally for the wonderful job they have been doing and Nigerians for showing understanding. This legislature is yours.

“Whatever you want us to do and do better, give us the suggestion. If you think we erred somewhere and we need to be corrected, give us that benefit of suggesting corrections.

” I wish everyone Merry Christmas and a very prosperous new year; we can see the sign that the new year will be prosperous,” Lawan said.

Meanwhile, the Senate has appointed Sen. Smart Adeyemi (APC-Kogi West) as Chairman Senate Committee on Aviation.

Adeyemi replaced Sen. Dino Melaye in that committee who lost his position to Adeyemi at the Nov. 16 Kogi rerun election.

Sen. Ibrahim Danbaba (PDP-Sokoto South) was also appointed Vice Chairman Senate Committee on Police Affairs.