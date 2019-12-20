Democracy in danger in Nigeria as the President Muhammadu Buhari government increasingly takes on attributes of despotism



Ayorinde Oluokun

Nigerians rolled out the drums on 29, May this year to celebrate the two decades’ milestone in the country’s practice of civil rule. The country has witnessed peaceful transition of power five times – with a successful transition of government at the federal level from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to opposition All Progressives Congress, APC in 2015. This is considered a watershed in the journey for consolidation of civil rule in the country. But barely five months after that celebration, civil society activists and the media are now confronted with the challenge of returning to the trenches to ensure that the celebrated civil rule is not substituted with despotism.

In a press statement issued ahead of the 2019 December Human Rights Day, a cross-section of Nigerian civil society groups had raised alarm about emerging developments that now constitute dangers to civil rule and liberty under the administration of President MuhammaduBuhari. The civil society groups in a statement signed by Osai Ojigho, Amnesty International (Nigeria), Idayat Hassan, Centre for Democracy & Development (CDD), Auwal Musa, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), ‘Yemi Adamolekun, Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE Nigeria), Lanre Suraj, HEDA & People’s Alternative Front, Kola Ogundare, Socio-Economic Right And Accountability Project (SERAP), Jaye Gaskia, Take Back Nigeria (TBN) and Biola Akiode-Afolabi, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) & Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) lamented the increasing conscription of civic space, impunity and violation of rule of law by governmental actors.These, the groups noted, have manifested in crackdown on the freedom of the press; proposed bills to curb dissent and failure to obey court orders.

Abduction of Sowore

Unarguably, the biggest manifestation of the increasing lawlessness was what lawyers have described as the desecration of the court room of Federal High Court in Abuja by operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS in the bid to re-arrest activist and publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore recently. The activist who ran against President Buhari for the Nigerian presidency in the 2019 general election was arrested by the DSS in the early morning of 3 August, 2019 in Lagos in the midst of planning for a nationwide protests tagged #RevolutionNow.

The protest, scheduled for August 5 being planned with other human rights groups was designed to protest worsening socio-economic situations in the country, corruption and poor governance. “Simple elections can no longer save Nigeria or improve Nigeria’s democracy. We deserve or must have a revolution in this country,” Sowore said in an interview few days before he was taken into custody.

Sowore was arrested in a manner which is now becoming the preferred mode of taking suspects into detention by the DSS: secret abduction. According to an eyewitness, heavily armed operatives of the DSS had stormed the residence of the activist, who is also the chairman of African Action Congress, between 1:15 am and 1:25 am, banging on the door the day he was arrested: “At around past 1 am,(Saturday morning) the armed men knocked on the door. I noticed immediately that these knocks were strange. And I didn’t open. I looked and I saw men armed to the teeth. They started forcing their way in like armed robbers. But I knew they were DSS men, knowing fully well the attention #RevolutionNow has garnered. Sowore wanted to open at first but I immediately told him who they are. But there were speculations on the whereabouts of Sowore or indeed if he was arrested by a security agency or kidnapped by criminals as the DSS failed to confirm if their operatives were indeed behind the arrest of the activist until well over 24 hours later.

Serial Violations of Release Order

Spokesperson of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, eventually confirmed that Sowore was in the custody of the Service because the next Sunday afternoon. The DSS official told journalists that the AAC presidential candidate was arrested because he called for called for a revolution in Nigeria. He added that the DSS was “aware of information that Sowore had been in touch with foreign actors to destabilise Nigeria.”

After much protest by Femi Falana, his lawyer, the DSS eventually arraigned Sowore in court on charges of treason, money laundering and cyberstalking the President. He was docked alongside a studenta ctivist, Omowale Bakare, who was arrested with him. Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges. They were granted bail, but were not released by the DSS despite meeting the onerous bail conditions.

The intelligence agency continued to give one ridiculous order or the other for not allowing Sowore and his co-detainee to go. However, following serious complaints by Sowore’s lawyers, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu had on Thursday December 5, frowned on the continued detention of the defendants despite their release on bail. Consequently, she ordered the DSS to release Sowore and Bakare within 24 hours and to report to the court the following day to confirm that her orders had been complied with.

Re-arrest Mess

The DSS complied with the order of the court and released the defendants to their lawyers later that day. The Judge had commended the DSS for complying with her order when the court resumed sitting for the continuation of trial of Sowore the next day. The court then adjourned the suit.

But it emerged that commendation came too soon as she was later forced to hurriedly vacate the court following commotion over attempts to re-arrest Sowore by the DSS right in the court room. Explaining what happened, Falana said DSS operatives had stormed the court and threatened to shoot as they struggled with supporters of the former presidential candidate in the court room in the bid to re-arrest him. He noted that the court was thus forced to rise prematurely, an aberration which he noted, had never taken place in Nigeria’s history, even under a full blown military rule. “Even under full military dictatorship, you will be allowed to drive out of the court premises and then be arrested on the street but not in the web of the court, it has never happened before. The judge had to withdraw because they were threatening to shoot, and asked lawyers to take a date for their cases,” said Falana.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria later offered to drive Sowore to the Abuja national headquarters of DSS where the activist was eventually detained again after enjoying less than 24 hours freedom.

Condemnations

Still and video images of the struggle by the DSS to arrest the presidential candidate of AAC inside the court room as well as the commotion at the front of the Federal High Court premises before the intelligence agency yielded to Falana’s request that he should be allowed to drive him to their office were circulated real time on social and traditional media. This led to swift condemnation of the action of the intelligence agency as no one was left in doubt of the perfidy.

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, in a statement titled, “Lessons from the African Wild Dog (LycaeonPictus),” noted that disobedience of court order by the government can lead to a situation in which there is a general civil disobedience in the society. “It is so obvious – state disobedience leads eventually to civil disobedience, piecemeal or through a collective withdrawal of recognition of other structures of authority. That way leads to chaos but – who set it in motion? As is often the case, the state, unquestionably. Such a state bears full responsibility for the ensuing social condition known as anomie.”

Former vice president and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar described attempt to re-arrest Sowore inside the courtroom as a rape of the country’s democracy in a statement he personally signed. He lamented that a judge was forced to flee the court as a result of the DSS’ action. “Never in the history of Nigerian democracy has a judge been treated in such a disdainful and brazen attack on not just her person and office, but on the entire judiciary. This is unacceptable. It is a rape of the sanctity of the court. Nigeria is not a dictatorship. We are a democracy, no matter how inconvenient this fact is to the powers that have forced themselves on us,” Atiku who called for an immediate inquiry to be set up to identify those responsible for the maltreatment meted out to Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, the desecration of her court, and the Nigerian judiciary said. The story continues