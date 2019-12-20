Following his successful debut single titled ‘Bola’, Canada based Afro-soul singer and songwriter, Ayola has released a new single to wrap up the year.

The new song titled ‘1974’ is a Naija-folk song, where the singer is telling different betrayal stories.

The passionate singer who holds a bachelor’s in biochemistry from the Ahmadu Bello University and masters in pharmaceutics, University College London respectively, hails from Osun state.

Ayola whose real name is Abdullah Abubakre with loads of experimental AfroSoul and Afro-pop songs to be released aims to create a music space where fans can immerse themselves in a different musical experience.

Watch and listen to 1974.

