As part of efforts to ensure that relevant segments, including women, youths, traditional rulers and other stakeholders, relevant to unhindered operation in oil producing areas of the State, the Lagos State Government has revealed that it is working on an aggressive promotion of a bill to institutionalise the establishment of Lagos State Oil Producing Areas Community Development Committee.

Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Olalere Odusote disclosed this during the Lagos State Oil Producing Areas Community Relations Committee Engagement Forum held in Badagry.

According to Odusote, the ratification of the Bill and the introduction of a Lagos State Oil Producing Areas Community Relations (Omnibus) Bill, along with other pending and ongoing regulatory, judicial and State reforms, will make the State to become a top Community Engagement Standards Compliant organization.

The Commissioner said the bill was aimed at institutionalising the collaborative social responsibility effort that was put in place to ensure that relevant stakeholders, including women, youths, traditional rulers, government officials and operating company representatives have a platform to advise government on different issues relevant to unhindered operation in our oil producing areas.

While assuring the inclusion of indigenes in the employment plan of the relevant companies operating within the communities, the commissioner also promised to encourage oil companies to engage in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) intervention projects for the benefit of host communities which according to him will empower skilled and unskilled women and youths in the host communities

The commissioner also assured stakeholders that the Badagry Youth Conference would hold as scheduled. “We have obtained the necessary approvals from Mr Governor for the conference to hold. In the next few weeksthe Ministry will announce the modalities for the Conference. He commend the efforts of traditional rulers in the area who he said, have been in the forefront of the success of the committee for their dedication, commitment, unity of purpose and loyalty to the cause of developing their communities and the State

Some of the stakeholders present at the interactive session noted in unison, that there existed inadequacy of infrastructure in Badagry Local Government and urged government, to be more responsive and to ensure that oil producing communities were adequately developed and for the youths to be properly engaged while reasonable concerns are sufficiently addressed.

Vice chairman of the Committee, Rtd Justice Solomon Hunponu-Wusu said the committee would address its responsibilities with all the seriousness it deserved while also providing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the area.

He urged government to scale up intervention in mineral rich communities through active and meaningful engagement in order to show sincerity about addressing infrastructural deficit of the area.

Also speaking at the forum, the Permanent Secretary, Mr Abdul-Hamed Mustapha, said government would not relent in its continued efforts to ensure that adequate oversight was provided on the process and manner in which communities provided consent, participate in and agree with environmental and social impact assessments, and negotiate community development agreements and monitor their full implementation.

Commissioner of Housing, Moruf Akinderu and the special Adviser to the Governor on Arts and Culture, Solomon Bonu who were at the Forum reassured stakeholders of the determination of the Sanwo-Olu led administration to develop Badagry