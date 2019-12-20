Moyosore Onigbanjo, Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice has said that actualisation of safety regulation is a key component for an effective judiciary that will make Lagos safer for everyone.

He spoke on Thursday at a Safety advocacy programme in Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The programme, with the theme ” Actualisation of Safety Laws and Regulations in Lagos State”, was packaged by the Lagos State Safety Commission.

Onigbanjo, who was represented at the event by the Director of Public Prosecution, Ministry of Justice, Jide Martins, maintained that with safety regulation in place, it would enable Lagos State lift her head proudly among other global economies of the world.

He said the state had had enough accidents that could have been averted if adequate judicial infrastructure that handled safety cases and emphasised the need for public compliance across board, was put in place.

“With the regulations, there is no doubt that it would enable Lagos State to lift her head proudly among other global economies of the World because adequate judicial infrastructure that handle safety cases and emphasise the need for public compliance across board, from building collapse, to fire breakouts, to workers being killed on the job,” he said.

Lanre Mojola, Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, stated that safety regulation was critical to the success of safety in Lagos State, hence the establishment of the agency to ensure the safety of lives and property across the state.

“Our vision at Lagos State Safety Commission is among others ensuring that “no-one gets injured or ill in line of duty irrespective of the sector or organization you work in. From the highway street sweepers to the equipment operators in the manufacturing sector to the artisans on our construction sites to the market women and men across the state to the thousands of people employed in the corporate and services sector,” Mojola said

He noted that actualising safety laws and regulations in Lagos State topped the agency’s agenda as it approached a new decade.

“You will agree with me that to achieve great results, it cannot be business as usual. This programme is to emphasise to all stakeholders of occupational health and safety that it is obligatory by law for the employer to provide safe systems of work and take measures to ensure the safety of the worker. The employer must ensure the safety of workers from injury by providing a safe workplace and work equipment or machinery. These machines and work equipment must be well maintained and kept in safe conditions at all times”, he said

Wale Ahmed, Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter Governmental Relations, commended the agency for the advocacy programmes it was doing for saving a lot of lives by telling them all the things that could endanger their lives and how to avoid such.

He explained that the job of the agency depicted the extent of passion the present administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had for the well-being of all residents of the state.