In line with the Nigerian Railway Modernization Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) with extension to Lagos Port, in Apapa, the Lagos State Government will be closing down Jonathan Coker road, (Fagba /Iju axis) to traffic on the 22 December.

The closure will be from 11:00 pm to 4:00am the next day for Level Cross Construction of the rail tracks.

The State Government said it has chosen this period because of the reduced usage of the roads during the festive season.

A statement from the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation on Friday said alternative routes had been provided for motorists to utilize pending the reopening of the road.

It said commuters were urged to use the following routes; Okunsanya Street, Odejobi Street and Ashade Level Cross. The routes will be closed at night to ensure smooth and uninterrupted flow of work on the rail tracks.

The Lagos State Government appealed to road users to bear the pains as it is a step towards creating a good road infrastructure that will ultimately improve the traffic situation of the state.