Popular French actress, Claudine Auger, best known for her role as a Bond Girl “Domino” in 007’s 1965 film ‘Thunderball’ is dead.

Her agent announced her death on Thursday. She died at the age of 78 in her home in Paris.

Born in Paris in 1941, the first French star began her career as a model and represented France at the 1958 Miss World competition. She then took acting lessons at that time and got small film roles including 1962 film. The Iron Mask, about the Three Musketeers.

During her career in the movie industry, she appeared in French, Italian and English speaking films.

PM NEWS recalls that the film’s trailer introduced her as: “Young. Beautiful. Trapped. Could be dangerous.”