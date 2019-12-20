The Ogun state chapter of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has congratulated Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state over Wednesday’s Supreme Court ruling that validated his election as governor.

IPAC described the apex court ruling as an affirmation of the people’s will as expressed through their votes in the March 9, 2019 governorship election in the state.

IPAC In a statement signed by its state chairman, Asiwaju Abdul-Lateef Adedamola and made available to newsmen by its publicity secretary, Mr. Oyejide Sunkanmi, said, “It is a great day for democracy and the people of Ogun state.

“The highest court in the country has finally settled the controversies surrounding the Ogun governorship election and affirmed Governor Abiodun as the true winner of the election.

“We want to congratulate Governor Abiodun on his victory at the Supreme Court. This victory is for the good people of Ogun state, they are the real winners in the context. We have no doubt in Gov. Abiodun’s ability to take Ogun State to the next level of development and prosperity.

“Our Governor would accelerate the pace of development in the gateway state, now that there would be no more unnecessary distraction. We seek for more support from the people of Ogun state for the Governor now that all the doubts over his legitimacy have been cleared by the Supreme Court”, the group said.

Speaking further, Adedamola urged the Allied Peoples Movement (APM)’s candidate and Abiodun’s main challenger, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, to accept the judgment in good faith and support the governor in the task of rebuilding the shattered confidence of Ogun State people in the ability of government to meet their aspirations.