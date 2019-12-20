Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson is still basking in the euphoria of having to spend a morning with former Nigeria’s President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Obasanjo visited Dickson on Thursday morning and the Bayelsa governor took to his twitter page to express how he felt spending an illustrious morning with Obasanjo.

In the photo displayed by Dickson on his twitter wall, Obasanjo was sitting on the floor with his host having a wonderful time.

After the visit, Dickson was so elated that he showered encomium on the former president, praying for longer life for him.

He wrote: “My morning was well spent yesterday with no other than Baba Obasanjo himself. May God continue to keep you healthy for us so we can continue to tap from your wealth of experience. I am most grateful, Sir!”

My morning was well spent yesterday with no other than Baba Obasanjo himself. May God continue to keep you healthy for us so we can continue to tap from your wealth of experience. I am most grateful, Sir!@benmurraybruce @thecableng @OfficialPDPNig pic.twitter.com/ug8BGeMfcg — Dickson Seriake (@iamHSDickson) December 20, 2019