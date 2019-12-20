By Gbenro Adesina

In its bid to enhance production skills and engage more youths in poultry farming, Federal Government has trained another batch of 70 youths in poultry production, processing and Marketing in Oyo North Senatorial district.

Apart from the training, the beneficiaries were also giving starter parks, 100 birds, cage, 10 bags of feeds and other materials including cash to assist them in starting and improving in their business.

The event which was held at Atobatele, Ijeru, Ogbomoso was organised by the Department of Agricultural Extension, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The programme was facilitated by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, the lawmaker representing Oyo North Senatorial district at the upper chamber of National Assembly.

Speaking on why he facilitated the training, Senator Buhari who was represented by his Senior Adviser on Political Matter, Hon Abiodun Adedeji popularly known as Obadoba said the training was part of campaign promises made by him during the campaign.

According to him, “Unemployment is one of the major challenges in Nigeria now. As a politician, one of the ways through which we can assist the youth is assisting them to realize their dreams. I believe training like this would boost their morale and allow them to have a good beginning.

“Participants, who were interested in poultry farming, were drawn from the 13 local governments across the Senatorial districts. We are empowering them with material worth about N200, 000 and the Ministry officials have agreed to be visiting them constantly to check how they are faring in their business and give them necessary support”.

In her closing remarks, representative of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mrs. Botar Dorothy said, “The training was purposely organized by the ministry to empower the youths as well as taking agriculture to the next level so that economically, the youth will no longer depend on people but add value to the society.