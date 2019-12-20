The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi 11, has beaten the ultimatum given by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, to accept his appointment as the first chairman of the Kano state council of chiefs, within 48 hours.

Governor Umar Ganduje on the 19th of December, 2019 in a letter signed by the permanent Secretary of Kano state Ministry of Special Duties, Musa Bichi gave a two-day ultimatum to the Emir to either confirm his acceptance or rejection of the offer of his appointment.

Same day, in an acceptance letter,signed on behalf of the Kano Emirate Council by the Acting Secretary, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, the Emir graciously accepted the appointment.

” Kindly inform His Excellency that His Highness Sarkin Kano, has not rejected his appointment as Chairman, Kano state Council of Chiefs,” the letter read.

“His Highness accepted the appointment. In doing so, his Highness requested for further directives of His Excellency the Governor.

“For clarity, this directive may include appointment of other members of the council, appointment of staff of the council, provision of accommodation for the secretariat and other logistics, to make the council operational.”