Four female professors are among 25 applicants interested in filling the vacant position of Vice-Chancellor, Adamawa State University, Mubi.

The Chairman of the Governing Council of the university, Alhaji Auwal Tukur, disclosed this while unveiling the applications received by the council in Yola on Friday.

Among the female applicants are Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, the current acting vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Anah Malgwui, Prof. Fati Astapawa Adamu and Prof. Jennifer Audu-Peter.

Kaletapwa formerly of Modibbo University of Technology in Yola, was appointed as acting VC in 2017.

Fati Adamu had her Ph.D in Agricultural engineering and is also at present teaching at Modibbo University of Technology.

Jennifer Audu-Peter is at present Professor at Department of Pharmaceutical Technology and Industrial Pharmacy, University of Jos. She had been professor since 1995 and was once deputy dean faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, according to her bio on her linkedin page.

Tukur said “the next action is for the council’s Screening and Selection Committee to filter the applicants for appropriate action.

“We have so far received a total of 25 applications for the position of Vice Chancellor, Adamawa State University, Mubi, among them are four female professors.

“The next action is for the council to ensure transparency and justice for every applicant and to

select the best among them for the position.”

He added that the key principal officers of the university, namely: vice chancellor, registrar, bursar and librarian, were all on acting capacity and from the recent development, all the offices would be occupied by substantive officers.

According to him, three successful candidates will be presented to the state governor for final appointment.

He confirmed that before the end of the first quarter of 2020, a substantive vice chancellor would have emerged.