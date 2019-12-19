It’s always a dream come true for music lovers to meet their favourite. However, one of the most popular artistes in the music industry, Tiwa Savage has decided to show some love to fans who have supported her music for years.

The 49-99 crooner announced she would be meeting her fans at Cold Stone Ikeja City Mall today.

The event will kick-off by 12:30 pm.

As at 11:20 am on Thursday, Tiwa Savage wrote on Twitter, “On my way to Coldstone Ikeja mall. See you soon.”

So, if you want to meet Mama Jam Jam, You know where to get her.