Off his A Good Time album, Davido has officially dropped the video of ‘Sweet in the Middle’ featuring Wurld, the leader of the Marlians Naira Marley, and Zanku master himself Zlatan.

The song which was produced by Shizzi and directed by Meji Alabi is one that promotes how to have a good time in life, especially when bodies meet in the middle.

Lyrics:

Malole

Maloleoti wole

It’s 5 only swing my way

Henny dey o, for vibes only o

You’re doing things I’ve never seen before ah

Way you put on me all night long ah

You’re the one I’ve been wishing for (Oya o)

[Bridge: Davido]

Tell your friends we’re going for a ride (Oya o)

The party’s at my crib it’s starting now (Oya o)

Our bodies do the talking all night long

You can find me in the middle

I go die for the middle, cause e dey…

[Chorus: Davido]

Sweeter for middle you know (You know, you know)

Come to the middle you know (You know, you know)

Make I kiss am for middle you know (You know, you know)

All the boys pon de middle you know (You know, you know)