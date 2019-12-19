Chief Okechukwu Nwakpu, the Deputy Chief of Staff to Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, has said that the governor will be fair and objective in handling the current feud between a legislator and council chairman in the state.

Chief Clement Odah, the Chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government Area, and Mr Chinedu Onah (PDP), representing Ohaukwu South constituency in the state House of Assembly, were reported to have engaged each other in an altercation at the assembly complex on Wednesday.

The council boss was alleged to have slapped the lawmaker during the altercation, a development that stirred up political tension in the state.

In a sharp reaction to the development, the house reportedly passed a resolution, ordering for Odaa’s immediate arrest and prosecution, in spite of his denial.

Addressing scores of Odah’s supporters, who staged a solidarity march to the Government House on Thursday, Nwakpu gave an assurance that the governor would resolve the matter as a father to both men.

He said: “The governor will not rely on the information flying around but will ensure that proper investigation is carried out on the matter.

“He will not victimise anybody as both of them are his sons.”

He urged the supporters to be orderly in their actions, saying that the governor would not want a breach of the peace in the state, especially during this festive season.

Mr Benjamin Agina, Coordinator of the Omekannaya Support Group (Odaa’s political group) re-affirmed the chairman’s stance that he did not slap the lawmaker.

Mr Victor Nwankwo, the Special Assistant to the Chairman on Youth mobilisation, urged the government to hold those who want to truncate the peace in the area responsible for any breach of the peace.

“All these reports of our chairman slapping the lawmaker are political gimmicks because Odah as a lawyer is a responsible citizen, who would not indulge in such act,” he said.

The lawmaker, however, insisted that the council chairman slapped him.

In an interview with newsmen in Abakiliki, he said that Odah, who accused him of not protecting the interest of the nominees from the area, slapped him when he urged him to stop the allegation.