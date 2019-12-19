By Gbenro Adesina

The Management of the University of Ibadan (UI) on Wednesday sworn-in Mr Akeju Olusegun as the new President of the Student Union Government.

Others sworn-in along with him are: Oladiti Temilade Aisha as Vice President; Fijabi Israel as General Secretary; Mustapha Oluwajayode Emmanuel as Assistant General secretary; Oladeji Richard as House Secretary; Oladeji Abiodun as Public Relation officer and Edet Collins as Treasurer.

It would be recalled that the institution suspended the union on May 30, 2017 following a demonstration by the students.

Speaking at the occasion, the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Abel Idowu Olayinka admonished the new executives to lead the body of study right, saying that they should be conscious of the fact that if there was a disruption in academic calendar, it was the students that would be mostly affected.

According to him, “It is very important for student leaders in particular and the entire student body in general to see management as partners in progress. We are here to ensure that you have a good training in character and learning.

“As you pass through the university, you should allow the university to pass through you. If you have confidence in us as members of staff or Management, there is no reason why there should be recurring crisis between the students on one hand and the Management on the other hand.

“As undergraduate students in the 21st century, we are training you to be independent and critical thinkers. You should be able to identify, define and assess complex issues and ideas. You need to exercise critical judgment in evaluating sources of information and constructing meaning. You should apply creative, imaginative and innovative thinking and ideas to problem solving”, he admonished.