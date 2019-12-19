The Police on Thursday arraigned two sisters, 28-year-old Favour Chuks, and 35-year-old Mercy Chuks in Dutse Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja for allegedly beating up their neighbour.

The defendants, both residents of Baran-Goni, Bwari were charged with criminal trespass, assault, mischief and joint act for allegedly beating up one Comfort John.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Mr Tunde Arowolo, told the court that the matter was reported by Comfort John of the same address, on Dec. 7 at the Bwari Police Station.

He explained that the defendants, including one Goodness Chuks, (presently at large), allegedly beat up the complainant due to a mere argument. He added that the defendants also tore the complainant’s shirt in the process, while also destroying her goods valued at N48,000 at her house.

The prosecutor noted that the offence contravened sections 79, 348, 365 and 327 of the Penal Code.

The Presiding officer, Mr Suleiman Mohammed, however, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 each, with sureties in like sum following an oral application to that effect.

Mohammed then adjourned the case until December 23rd, 2019 for the next mention.