The U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated on Wednesday night that the House could indefinitely delay sending the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate.

Ms. Pelosi, after the historic impeachment of Trump on Wednesday, told reporters that she would hold the articles back until it was clearer that the upper chamber would give the case a fair hearing.

This decision has made the timing of trial to decide whether to acquit him or convict and remove him from office uncertain.

She might have arrived at the decision as a strategy to keep the charges as leverage in a coming negotiation over the terms of a Senate trial.

This, according to New York Times, could leave the matter in limbo until early January, delaying the start of a trial for an unknown period of time.

“We will make our decision as to when we are going to send it when we see what they are doing on the Senate side,” Ms. Pelosi said. “So far, we have not seen anything that looks fair to us.”

The news medium quoted some Democratic officials as saying, with Mr. Trump and his allies said to be interested in a speedy trial and acquittal, Ms. Pelosi believed slowing down the proceeding could force Senate Republicans to set procedures the Democrats find more favorable to their case.