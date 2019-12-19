US President Donald Trump has been impeached, the third leader to earn the infamous record but the man who was on a campaign in Michigan waived it off as a non-event.

Trump told the crowd in Battle Creek, Michigan: “by the way, it doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached. The country is doing better than ever before. We did nothing wrong. And we have tremendous support in the Republican Party.”

The House of Representatives voted on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, to impeach Trump for abuse of power, the first of two charges against him: that he abused the power of his office by pressuring Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election on his behalf.

The House approved the first article by a vote of 230 to 197 at 8:34 p.m. after a daylong debate. Of the 233 Democrats, 228 voted in favour, along with the House’s one Independent. Two Democrats opposed the measure. No Republicans voted in favour.

The two Democrats who were black legs were Reps. Jeff Van Drew, of New Jersey, and Collin Peterson, of Minnesota. They voted along with all of the members of the Republican minority.

The Democratic majority was joined by Rep. Justin Amash, of Michigan, a former Republican who turned independent.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had laid out the Democratic case: “The president violated the Constitution. It is a matter of fact that the president is an ongoing threat to our national security and the integrity of our elections: the basis of our democracy.”

Pelosi said that Trump “used the power of his public office to obtain an improper personal, political benefit at the expense of America’s national security.”

The only other two presidents to be impeached in American history were Andrew Johnson, in 1868, and Bill Clinton, in 1998. Both survived their Senate trials and served out their terms. The House began impeachment proceedings against Richard Nixon in 1973, but Nixon resigned before he was impeached.