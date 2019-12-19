Impeached US President Donald Trump went after the late Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.) at his rally in Battle Creek, Michigan on Wednesday night, saying, “Maybe he’s looking up” instead of down.

Trump was discussing how he gave the former congressman “A-plus treatment” after he died by lowering the flags to half-staff and how his wife, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), thanked him.

“She calls me up. ‘That’s the nicest thing that ever happened. Thank you so much. John would be so thrilled. He’s looking down. He’d be so thrilled,’” Trump quoted the congresswoman as saying.

The president then added, “Maybe he’s looking up. I don’t know. … But let’s assume he’s looking down.”

Trump laments that Debbie Dingell voted to impeach him despite the fact that he allowed the normal state funeral to proceed for her late husband, former Rep. John Dingell. Trump then suggests John Dingell is in hell — to audible groans.

“Now, they talk about this phoney impeachment, and she’s up there, ‘Well, we have to look seriously at our president because he may have violated the Constitution of the United States,’” he said, which was met with boos from the audience.

Thehill.com reported that Debbie Dingell responded to Trump’s comments on Twitter on Wednesday night, writing, “Mr. President, let’s set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder.”

Mr. President, let’s set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder. — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) December 19, 2019

John Dingell was the longest-serving member of Congress and died at age 92 in February. His wife succeeded him in office in 2015.–thehill.com