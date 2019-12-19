Trevor Noah paid an endearing tribute to his friend/business partner comedian Angelo Lozada who died after suffering from stage 4 stomach cancer.

Sometime in December 2018, Lozada was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer and a GoFundMe account was created to raise funds for his treatment.

Sadly, he passed on some hours ago.

Angelo Lozada was Trevor Noah’s very good friend and a fellow comedian. He opened for Trevor on the ‘Daily Show’ and for his tours for years.

The South African TV presenter and comedian recounted how they had been together through thick and thin and had gone from performing to small crowds to selling out arenas.

He shared several photos of them together and wrote: “When we started our journey together we were driving around the U.S. trying to make 300 people laugh at a time. 6 years later we were travelling the world performing together in arenas. Comedian, father, brother, husband, friend. I love you Pop.”