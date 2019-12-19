The Standard Organisations of Nigeria (SON) has presented the Mandatory Confirmation Assessment Programme (MANCAP) to five companies in Zamfara state.

The SON Director-General, Mr Osita Obalomo presented the certificates to the manufacturers on Thursday in Gusau.

The manufacturers that received the certificates are Bazamfara Universal Links Nigeria Ltd, Hamstore Integrated Services Nigeria Ltd and Alfijir Bakery Nigeria Ltd.

Other recipients are Sky Crown Bakery and Taula Holding Companies.

Obalomo, represented by the Coordinator in Charge of Sokoto and Zamfara SON Office, Mr Kusiy-Wanza Moses said the conformity to standard specification was mandatory for all locally manufactured products in Nigeria.

“The MANCAP Certificate Logo and Numbers are only on loan to your companies and will continue to be yours as long as the products conform to standards.

“We wish to inform all other companies operating in Zamfara and Sokoto states to operate under the mandatory scheme. Non-compliance will lead to the closure of the companies and the seizure of products from markets.

“We equally advised all Nigerians to patronise quality products with MANCAP Logo and Numbers”, he said.

The SON director-general expressed concern that some local manufacturers have developed the fraudulent habit of reducing the quality of their products soon after obtaining the MANCAP Certificate.

“We warn them to desist from the habit, as the SON will not tolerate that”, he added.

Obalomo urged the public to always patronise quality products with MANCAP Logos and Numbers.

Alhaji Ahmad Sharu, Managing Director, Bazamfara Universal Links Nigeria Ltd who spoke on behalf of recipients gave the assurance that they would continue to comply with the organisation’s rules and regulations.

NAN reports that various distributors, retailers and wholesalers in the state attended the event.