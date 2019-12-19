In line with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the Lagos State Government administration, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu through a social welfare intervention programme, is set to empower over 2000 Lagosians with grants to trade and grow their businesses gradually.

Disclosing this is the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale while unveiling the set programmes and activities for the on-going civic week and the launch of the Sanwo-Olu Cares initiative.

She said the grant should be seen as ‘setting on the path’ for citizens who are able to contribute their quota to the economic development of the state.

According to Adebowale, the week-long programme championed by the Lagos state Office of Civic Engagement which is set to commence on Friday the 20th – 26th of December 2019 will not only focus on empowerment but also look into the areas of imparting social values in children and youth as a guideline for achieving widespread civic engagement through planned programmes of action.

“We aim at building a people-centered Lagos by adopting a variety of engaging activities as a channel to inspire individuals to be active participants in the process of nation-building. Engaging the citizens remains our ultimate goal. We can only improve Lagos through our collective effort.

“Beneficiaries of the social welfare inclusive initiative would be encouraged to invest 50% of the grant received in a small-scale business.The office of Civic engagement has partnered with some companies to assist our citizens actualize these goals by planning and monitoring the growth of their small-scale business,” Adebowale added.

She said there would be social visitations to churches, mosques as well as senior citizens, and that relief materials would be distributed to them.

According to her, the flag-off of the week-long event promised to be interactive, educative, and entertaining.