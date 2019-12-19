Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called on the retired Permanent Secretaries in the State to continue serving Lagos State whenever their services are required, despite being disengaged from the structure of the civil service.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, at the pen-down ceremony held at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Secretariat on Thursday, urged the retired technocrats to expect the call anytime their services are needed.

“As you bid the Lagos State Public Service farewell and commence a well deserved new life in retirement, I wish you all the best in your future endeavours and enjoin you all to be prepared to serve the State when you are called upon,” he said.

Describing the career public service as the engine room of government, the governor said ‘’as technocrats, administrators and professionals in different fields of human endeavour, you play a key role in determining the ultimate success of government policies and programmes.”

Commending the retirees, he said ‘’I sincerely appreciate each and everyone of you being honoured for your collective and individual efforts in stabilizing the governance process for continuity and effectively implement government policies and programmes.

In his remarks, the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola urged the civil servants to remain committed to the ‘’well tested values, ethos and traditions of honesty, probity, transparency, integrity, hardwork and service excellence that has characterised the Lagos State Public Service.

“Lett us together in our various MDAs be focused and aligned with every programme in the T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda of the present administration.”

Muri-Okunola added that in addition to providing the critical support that the state government expected of them in the area off effective policy formulation, development and implementation, they must be mindful of the burden of maintaining the leadership position of the State Public Service in the provision of quality public service.

The 15 retired Permanent Secretaries are:- Mr. Ganiyu Olanrewaju Rufai, Mrs Olufunmilayo Olabisi Onadipe, Mrs. Adebimpe Dada, Mr. Abayomi Adebisi Kadri, Mr. Senayon Adeola Hundeyin, Mrs. Olatokunboh Samiat Adeleye, Dr. Olukayode Olumuyiwa Oguntimehin, Mr. Adeshina Mohammed Odeyemi, Mrs. Maryrose Omotola Akinsanya, Engr. Ajibade Caster Kehinde Bade-Adebowale, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Adebusola Balogun, Mr. Folahan Padonu, Mr. Folarin Anthony Adeyemi , Mrs. Funlola Adesola Odunlami and Dr. Titilayo Fausat Goncalves.