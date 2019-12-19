By Jennifer Okundia

Universal Music star and entertainer Tiwa Savage showed up at Cold Stone, Ikeja City Mall Lagos on Thursday, December 19th in sportswear to the thrill of fans and lovers of the ”49 99” singer.

Although some fans were disappointed at how much Tiwa had lost weight, others stated that the mum of one is not pretty in real-time, compared to how cute she looks on the gram.

Some haters also said they would rather use the money for the ticket which was sold at N4,999 to pay for a Wizkid or Davido meet and greet rather than pay to take pictures with the ”Attention” singer.

Tiwa had bandages on her right hand, from her wrist to her palm and we do not know the cause of the injury, we only hope she is in perfect condition.

Mama Jam Jam as she is sometimes called in a tweet disclosed that she will be having a meet and greet with her followers, ahead of her ”Everything Savage” concert set to hold in Eko Convention Centre on Monday the 23rd of December.

On my way to coldstone Ikeja mall. See you soon ⚔️ — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) December 19, 2019

The 39-year-old entertainer arrived at a few minutes after 3 pm, though she was billed to be at the mall for 12:30 pm. She also left hurriedly in her black Lexus, probably to avoid the Lagos traffic.

Photos: Ayodele Efunla