English actor and producer Idris Elba and his gorgeous wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba are expecting their first child together.

Sometime in April, 2019, the couple tied the knot in Morocco, making Sabrina Dhowre Elba the third wife of the British actor. Idris Elba already has two children from previous relationships.

The news comes after the couple stepped out together for ‘Cats’ world premiere at Lincoln Center in New York City, over the weekend with Sabrina beaming and proudly sporting what appeared to be a baby bump.

Speaking to People at the premiere, Elba described his third marriage as ‘the best thing’ that happened to him in 2019. But he didn’t disclose if he was expecting a child with Sabrina.

“I think getting married to my beautiful wife was the best thing to happen to me in 2019,” he tells PeopleTV on the red carpet. “We had our entire families there, so that was just incredible.”