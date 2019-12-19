By Yusuf Muhammed

Exactly a year ago, on December 19, 2018, a huge fire explosion caused by vandalized Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol’s pipes wrecked havoc in Abule Egba, Lagos with the inferno consuming properties worth hundreds of millions of Naira.

Scale of the destruction prompted both the federal and Lagos State governments to assure victims, whose life investments were consumed by the fire, of compensation in order to restore their lives.

However, one year after, the much awaited compensation has remained a mirage.

One of the major victims of the incident, Mr James Adeosun, Chief Executive Officer of Pillar Automobile, who lost 16 cars to the fire said all efforts he had made to make both the federal government and Lagos State Government fulfill their promise of compensation to him proved abortive.

He added that, even the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), owner of the pipes, had refused to compensate him one year after.

Adeosun said he had written several letters to both the Federal and State governments, appealing for help with so many reminders without any response.

According to him, this has made life difficult for him and his family.

“Feeding and payment of school fees of my children have become difficult tasks.

“I am begging the Federal and Lagos State Governments and the NNPC to please do the needful to help me out. N96 million is not a joke. That is the value of cars I lost to the fire”, he said in an emotion laden voice.

Adeosun said he had also written to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the senator representing Lagos West, Olamilekan Adeola (a.k.a Yayi), to intervene in his matter but that none of them had responded.

Lawyer to Mr Adeosun, Barrister Akinwole Okenile, Esq., Said that he strongly believed that all the letters had not gotten to the right addressees, adding that the one sent to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was received by his Personal Assistant who called later to say his boss was very busy and that ever since they had not heard from him again.

When our correspondent sought the views of some residents in Abule Egba area they all expressed disappointment with the way government had abandoned the victims.

Mr Ayodele Adesola, a generator mechanic said he was shocked to know that a year after the fire incident, victims of the inferno were yet to be compensated.

“Honestly speaking I am shocked that victims of the fire incident have not been compensated. What kind of government is this? If it was in the USA that such thing happened, it would not take up to one month before the victims will get compensation. I think our leaders need to change their attitude towards the citizens. Adesola said.