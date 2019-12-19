The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has said that over 2,500 personnel would be deployed to ensure the security and safety of residents of Enugu State during the Yuletide season.

The Corps’ Commandant in the state, Mr. Everestus Obiyo disclosed the information to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

Obiyo said that 1,500 armed personnel and 1,000 unarmed and plain-cloth officers and men would be deployed for the exercise. He added that the command started the deployment Dec. 7, adding that the Special Yuletide Operation would last until Jan. 9, 2020.

The commandant affirmed that the command’s personnel would be working 24-hour, adding that every NSCDC operative in the state had been placed on red alert to ensure quick response to any incident in the state.

“The command has deployed its rapid response squad in strategic locations in the state to protect sites with critical public infrastructure as well as Federal, state and local governments’ buildings. They are also deployed to places where large numbers of people gather such as shopping malls and other public places. The massive deployment is to ensure that the residents of the state have a well-secured environment before, during and after the Yuletide,’’ he said.

According to him, plain-cloth officers have also been deployed to every corner of the state to ensure pro-active steps and gather needed intelligence to nip crime in the bud. He revealed that the command would be deploying over 40 vehicles, adding that some of the vehicles had been stationed at strategic places within the state.

The commandant said the remaining vehicles would be maintained for 24-hour security patrol and surveillance, especially in identified black spots and trouble-prone areas of the state to achieve a common goal of peaceful and crime-free Christmas celebrations.