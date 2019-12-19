The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has called on communities across the state to live in peace, unity and brotherhood, irrespective of their affiliations for development to thrive.

The Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Ibrahim Alkali, made the call on Thursday when the Gomo Babye, Alhaji Aliyu Baba-Daudu, a first-class traditional ruler of Gade nation in the state, paid him a courtesy call.

Alkali said that the importance of peace to national building and development could not be overemphasised, hence the need for communities to live in peace with one another.

According to him, peace is priceless and non-negotiable, and that it was the necessary requirement for the development of any society.

He congratulated the Gomo Babye for being on the throne for the past 33 years and was able to maintain peace and harmony among his people, urging him to sustain the tempo.

Also contributing, Mr Labaran Shafa, Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, thanked the monarch for the visit, pledging that the committee would study his request and advise the government appropriately.

Shafa, who is the member representing Toto/Gadabuke constituency, called on the people of Gade nation and other people of the constituency to support government policies and programmes in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Earlier, Baba-Daudu called for the creation of five Chiefdoms in his domain in order to promote unity and peaceful co-existence among the people of the area.

Represented by Ahmed Yanga, the traditional ruler said the importance of peace to societal development could not be overemphasised, hence the need for the demand for the creation of additional chiefdoms.

He also advocated for the creation of Loko Gomo District in order to give the community a sense of belonging in the state.

He listed the additional chiefdoms as Tudu Uku, Karmo, Garagwa, Iki-kale band Buga as well as Loko Gomo District.

The monarch said the creation of more chiefdoms and districts in his domain was to further strengthen the peace and unity being enjoyed by his people.

The first-class traditional ruler assured the continued commitment of his people to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations.

The monarch’s delegation comprised District Heads and Village Heads from Gadabuke Development Area of Toto Local Government Area of the state.