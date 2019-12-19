The Association of Resident Doctors, Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC) Chapter, on Thursday protested over the murder of the Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of the institution, Prof. Jerome Elusiyan.

The President of the association, Dr Omoniyi Ayo Oluwa, said in his address during the protest at OAUTHC that the death of the don was saddening.

“It saddened my heart to address you today on the gruesome murder of our teacher and friend of the Association of Resident Doctors, OAUTHC, Prof. Jerome Elusiyan.

“He was murdered in cold blood while he was returning from Ambrose Ali University on Friday, 13th December 2019, ” he said.

According to him, the late Elusiyan went to Ambrose Ali University as an external examiner to supervise the institution’s professional examination.

He said that the association embarked on the protest to ensure that justice was done and the perpetrators brought to book.

Ayo Oluwa also urged the government to step up its security network to minimise untimely deaths and ensure the protection of lives and properties.