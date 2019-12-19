Impeached US President Donald Trump is often fond of referencing his trials and travails over Russia links and lately his impeachment as witch hunts. And on Tuesday he went a higher level, in his brutal letter to Nancy Pelosi by saying that the witches of Salem were accorded much due process in their 17th century trials than he got in his impeachment trial by the House of Representatives.

No sir, you got your history wrong, the mayor of Salem, Massachusetts, Democrat Kim Driscoll, slammed Trump in her response. “Learn some history,”she said.

“The situation is much different than the plight of the witch trial victims, who were convicted using spectral evidence + then brutally hanged or pressed to death,” Driscoll tweeted Wednesday.

“A dubious legal process that bears no relation to televised impeachment.”

Driscoll said that Trump’s impeachment features “ample evidence” and “admissions of wrongdoing,” unlike the Salem witch trials.

In an interview with CNN Driscoll amplified her history lesson to the US President: “The #SalemWitchTrials, if anything, are part of the reason why we have a fair process today.”

During the 1692 Salem witch trials, 20 innocent people were killed due to allegations that they had been practicing witchcraft, 19 people were hanged and one was crushed with rocks. The trials did not meet the principle of “innocent until proven guilty.” The trial used “spectral evidence” which was from the dreams and the supernatural, along with eyewitnesses who claimed they saw the acts of witchcraft.

Mayor Driscoll’s history lesson to the President of United States was so popular that even Fox News, Trump’s favourite channel lapped on it.

“It’s so sad that the president doesn’t understand what happened at the Salem Witch Trials – that marginalized people were murdered simply for being different. Proud that @MayorDriscollis speaking the truth and honouring the victims of those trials”, wrote Courtney Porcella @cporcella.

The impeachment inquiry into Trump began on Sept. 24, after a whistleblower complaint that he asked for a favour from a foreign government.

Trump had asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden. The act was seen as encouraging a foreign actor to intervene in domestic elections. And he was so impeached by the House.