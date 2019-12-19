Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), has refused to comment on the ongoing trial of his predecessor, Mr. Mohammed Adoke (SAN).

Adoke who arrived in Nigeria from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, was immediately arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday.

While speaking with journalists at his office in Abuja today, Malami said he could not comment on the fate of his predecessor.

The minister, however, sought the support of journalists in the fight against corruption, said: “the failure to address corruption inhibits sustainable long growth which undermines national development”.

He also said the regime’s fight against corruption “is total, comprehensive and dispassionate devoid of any political or ethnic sentiments or inclination”.

According to him, “the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, was able to, from 2015 to September 2019 convict 1, 636 persons involved in corruption-related offences.”

He also referred to the conviction of former Governors Orji Kalu of Abia State, Joshua Dariye of Plateau State, and Jolly Nyame of Taraba State, who are currently serving jail terms for corruption.

He added, “It might interest you to note that former state Governors and even serving senators are not spared.

“Currently, high profile personalities including judicial officers and former governors indicted for corruption have been prosecuted and many sentenced to jail.

“We have three former governors convicted and serving various jail terms for corruption-related crimes while in office.

“Equally, twenty-two ex-governors are either under probe or on-trail.”