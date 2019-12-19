By Gbenro Adesina

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde has inaugurated the members of the House of Assembly Service Commission and the Government Liaison Officers appointed to oversee the 14 federal constituencies in the state.

The Governor also stated that his administration remained determined to empower the people and deliver dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the Governor stated these at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, while inaugurating the two bodies.

During the inauguration of the House of Assembly Service Commission headed by the immediate past Deputy Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Abdulwasi Musah, the Governor charged the Commission to remain independent and to guide the House of Assembly on that path.

Similarly, Governor Makinde, while inaugurating the Governorship Liaison Officers, said they were put in place as his eyes and ears across the state in order to assist him in the onerous task of empowering the people of the state.

He charged them to ensure effective feedback to the government in order for it to be able to deliver on its promises on dividends of democracy to the people at the grassroots.

In their separate responses, the chairman of the House of Assembly Commission, Dr. Abdulwasi Musah and the chairman of the Liaison Officers, Chief Jacob Adetoro, both appreciated the Governor for the confidence reposed in the members of their separate bodies, promising to discharge their responsibilities in the interest of the state.