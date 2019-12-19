The Managing Director, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, on Thursday, urged PSP Operators to obtain insurance cover for their operational vehicles to mitigate unforeseen occurrences.

Gbadegesin gave the advice at an interactive session with PSP operators at LAWMA Ogudu zonal facility.

At the session, consolatory cheques were presented to three PSP operators whose compactors got burnt on active duty.

A statement signed by Mrs Folashade Kadiri, LAWMA’s Assistant Director, Public Affairs, quoted Gbadegesin as saying that no one could accurately predict future occurrences in business.

“The cheques are a sign-post of greater things to come the way of these entrepreneurs.

“The authority will not relent in its effort to provide a business-friendly environment for the waste collectors, as well as a climate of partnership and collaboration,” he said.

Gbadegesin said that the authority would, early in 2020, take delivery of new compactors being procured by the State Government in a determined effort to tackle the challenge of waste management in the state.

He said the agency was committed to improving the waste management services rendered by private sector participants (PSP) through robust government assistance, to sustain their businesses.

Gbadegesin said that 2019 had been an eventful year for waste management in the state.

He said that the end of the year interactive session became necessary to dialogue on subsisting challenges hampering their operations and work toward proffering solutions to them.

The LAWMA boss said that the government would support the waste collectors in the execution of their statutory duties.

He promised that 2020 would witness drastic improvements in waste management services across the metropolis.

Mr David Oriyomi, President, Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWMAN), said the association was happy with the humanitarian gesture of the government on the cheque presentation.

He said the operators would work with renewed enthusiasm toward making Lagos cleaner and liveable for residents.

Oriyomi commended the state government for improving the condition of landfill sites in the metropolis.

He said it had paved way for efficient turn-around time of waste evacuation trucks.

Oriyomi said the government should do more to boost the welfare of PSP workforce.

The interactive session was attended by many environmental stakeholders in the state, including the Chairman, House Committee on Environment, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Desmond Elliot.