The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested former Attorney General of the federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, on arrival from Dubai.

The ex-AGF left Dubai on Thursday following pressure from EFCC.

The EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu, and Dubai authorities have held a series of meetings in respect of the former Attorney General.

He was accompanied by INTERPOL officers on Emirates Airlines Flight 785.

The aircraft departed the Emirati commercial capital at about 11 am Dubai time (8 am Nigerian time) and touched down at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja at 3:45 pm.

Officers of the EFCC were on ground at the airport when he arrived.

The EFCC said the ex-AGF will surely have his days in court.