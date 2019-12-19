US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that President Donald Trump needs prayer. She was reacting to what she called his cruel swipe at the late Rep. John Dingell during a raucous impeachment-day rally in Michigan.

“Let us pray. Let us pray for the president,”she said at a news conference in Washington, a day after the historic impeachment of Trump for abuse of office and obstruction of Congress.

“What the president misunderstands is that cruelty is not wit.

“Just because he gets a laugh for saying the cruel things that he says doesn’t mean he’s funny. It’s not funny at all. It’s very sad.”

Trump’s targeting of the longtime Michigan Democrat drew a swift rebuke from his widow, who has succeeded her husband in the House.

She said on Twitter: “Mr. President, let’s set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder”.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that Trump was “just riffing” when he spoke about Dingell at the Wednesday night rally.

She said she didn’t know why Trump decided to suggest that Dingell was in hell.