John Boyega, star actor in the new Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker has proudly announced his Nigerian heritage to the world, with a head-turning Nigerian attire.

At the premiere of the movie held at Cineworld in Leicester Square, London on Wednesday night, Boyega decided to show up on the red carpet in the full Nigerian traditional attire, wearing a stunning blue agbada and danshiki, with gold detailing. He also complemented with a matching ‘fila'(cap).

The dress certainly stands out, just like the man.

As the Mail Online reported, “The Rise Of Skywalker” is the last film in the nine-episode run of Lucas Film movies that first began in 1977.

Boyega, full name, John Adedayo B. Adegboyega, was born to Nigerian parents on 17 March 1992 in London. He twice visited Nigeria last year.

He started acting from primary school and rose to prominence in the UK over his role as Moses in the 2011 sci-fi comedy film Attack the Block.

He went on to play Finn in the 2015 film Star Wars: The Force Awakens and its 2017 sequel Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Boyega’s other credits include historical drama film Detroit (2017), the science fiction film Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018), four episodes of the television series 24: Live Another Day and the drama Imperial Dreams (2014). Boyega received the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2016.