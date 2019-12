A large number of unemployed young people from Kasserine province, western Tunisia, on have staged a sit-in outside the Tunisian parliament threatening to commit mass suicide, reported Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP).

The protesters tried to break into parliament holding gas bottles and demanding jobs.

They called on the parliament speaker and the deputies of Kasserine to give a written commitment acknowledging the right of protesters, university graduates, to employment.

The protesters called for the activation of the agreement signed by the government of Youssef Chahed on Dec. 29, 2017 on the hiring of 183 young unemployed people from the city of Kasserine.