Former United States presidential candidate, Hilary Clinton has reacted to the impeachment of the country’s president, Donald Trump by the House of Representatives.

She was previously a United States Senator from New York, 2001 to 2009, and is the wife of former President Bill Clinton, serving as First Lady of the United States from 1993 to 2001. In 2016, Clinton was her party’s presidential candidate; she won the national popular vote in that election by nearly 3 million votes, but her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, won the Electoral College and thus the presidency.

Clinton, on her verified Twitter account, said that Trump left the lawmakers with no choice but to impeach him because he abused his powers.

“One of our most precious rights as Americans is the right to determine who our leaders are, The president abused his powers to cheat in the next election and rob us of that right. Then he obstructed Congress to cover it up. Impeachment is the only remedy,” she tweeted.

PM NEWS had reported that Trump was formally impeached by the House of Representatives, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Wednesday, making him the third president to be impeached in the history of the United States of America.

The vote had followed weeks of testimony, related to his dealings with Ukraine. 230 to 197 votes in the Democratic-majority House saw to the impeachment of the US president.