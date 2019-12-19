Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) and its Senior Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo are yet to issue an apology or a public statement several hours after Davido, Wizkid, and Tiwa Savage accused the church of fraudulently using their images to promote the church event.

DMW boss, Davido was the first to issue a disclaimer via its twitter and Instagram page after Fatoyinbo shared a video, portraying the singer advertising an event which was billed to take place in the church.

“I’m writing to quickly disclaim the viral videos going around of me advertising COZA event to come up when I have to say I have NOTHING to do with the church!!! The fact that I did a quick video for a kid introduced as a fan just for her personal use and it was chopped up and used for an advert extremely disappoints me!!! I have never and most certainly not associated in any way with COZA church and have reached out to those responsible for this madness immediately!! I will most certainly be proceeding further if you do not retract that video immediately!!! A word is enough!!!.”

While Nigerians were trying to verify the authenticity of Davido’s claim of being manipulated, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid also cried out. With Tiwa threatening to sue, Wizkid lashed out at the church without mercy.

However, the continued silence of the church has stirred more reactions on social media, with many claiming the church and its founder must have a problem with “consent”

JJ Omojuwa wrote, “It’d be interesting to await a robust response from the COZA CEO on this. One is a mistake, three does show a behavioural issue with consent.

“Davido, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage all went to Abuja for a day, maybe two and then allegedly had their voices used for videos with intentions they didn’t consent to. I’d be shocked if I didn’t know better. COZA should organise a “12 Days of CONSENT” revival programme.”

“COZA really outsmarted and stunted on the 3 biggest celebrities in Nigeria, Davido, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage wow,” Dehkunle wrote on Twitter.

Favour wrote: “COZA, ask for consent first or die”

“So Davido denied, and didn’t give consent to COZA again. Why is Biodun Fatoyinbo always having problem with getting Consent?”@Tboywonder said.

Timi Dakolo, the husband of Busola who accused Fatoyinbo of rape, wrote on Twitter: Strolling pass tweeter street, Very busy on this Lord’s day. Who vex una today?!

As at 7:40 pm on Thursday, there are over 40,000 comments on the latest COZA Saga.

The videos have been deleted on Fatoyinbo’s Instagram page, but Nigerians are awaiting a response from the Church and Mr Fatoyinbo.