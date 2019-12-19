By Adejoke Adeleye

A 42-year old man and father of 17 children, Taofeek Oyeyemi has been arrested by operatives of Ogun State Police Command for impregnating his 16-year old daughter.

The police command in a statement in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Thursday explained that the suspect was arrested following a complaint from the mother of the victim who reported at Ewekoro Police Station that her daughter who haD been living with her ex-husband informed her that she was impregnated by her father who also took her to a quack medical practitioner for abortion.

She explained further that since the abortion was carried out, the victim had been bleeding.

On the strength of the report, the DPO Ewekoro Division, SP Rotimi Jeje detailed his JWC section to go after the suspect and he was eventually arrested.

The suspect who was said to have 17 children from different women on interrogation confessed to have slept with the victim several times which resulted to her pregnancy. In order for his secret not to be exposed, he decided to take the girl for abortion.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim’s mother had separated from the suspect years back and the victim had been living with her until about six months ago when the suspect forcefully took the girl away from her mother.

All efforts made by the mother to take custody of her daughter proved abortive. It was when the mother came to visit her daughter that she discovered the great atrocity committed by the suspect against her daughter.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson has directed that the suspect be transferred to Anti-Human trafficking and child labor Unit of the State criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.