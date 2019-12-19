Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has labeled everyone who supported the impeachment of the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, as Satanists, unbelievers.

The House of Representatives voted on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, to impeach Trump for abuse of power, the first of two charges against him: that he abused the power of his office by pressuring Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election on his behalf.

Reacting to the impeachment on Thursday, FFK described Donald Trump as an anointed servant of God, under an attack from the people he described as liberals, globalists, Satanists, unbelievers, pedophiles.

“You impeached him but he remains @POTUS & whether you like it or not he will remain @POTUS till 2025! Yours is a pyhrric victory! The Dems, liberals, globalists, satanists, unbelievers, pedophiles & all those that hate God’s annointed servant @realDonaldTrump. can KISS MY ARSE!,” he wrote via his verified Twitter account.

