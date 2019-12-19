By Jennifer Okundia

After a video emerged on social media, with Davido, a woman and her daughter promoting a (Commonwealth of zion assembly) COZA program tagged ”12 days of Glory”, the 30 billion gang pioneer has issued a disclaimer to dissociate self from the church and any of its activities.

Davido disclosed that he only made the video for the child who is a fan, but clearly, the video was edited to look like an ad for the Biodun Fatoyinbo church.

Fans quickly took to social media to blast the singer, accusing him of associating with an alleged serial rapist of Busola Dakolo and other women likewise.

While Davido’s explanation may not fit, it is important to note the real victory here. What is the real victory? That Biodun Fatoyinbo And COZA are such a tarnished brand that people will jump through hoops to dissociate themselves from both. I consider this victory. — Ndi Kato (@YarKafanchan) December 19, 2019

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage also reacted to the COZA, Davido drama, claiming in a tweet that they also experienced the same issue.

COZA can never trend for the right reasons. What's worrisome is not that they allegedly used Davido's video without his consent, but that they're using a secular artist to promote a church programme.

However, Elizabeth Omale, the lady in the video with her daughter has officially apologized for the confusion and misrepresentation the visual caused, stating that ” The video was in no way intended to be an official ad from the church”. Read her post below:

I would like to make some clarifications on the video I recorded with @davidoofficial for my church, the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA). The video was in no way intended to be an official ad from the church. It was simply my way of raising awareness for a program I am passionate about.

I have read reports online claiming that Davido is coming to the program as an ambassador of COZA because of the video, these reports are false. He recorded that video with me and my daughter as a favor to a friend, nothing more. Also, my pastor, Pastor Biodun only reposted the video from my page because he has been reposting videos about the program. My video wasn’t the only one on his page.

The video was a product of my excitement about 12DG and there was no malice intended. I apologize for the confusion and misrepresentation, and once again I’d like to say I acted as an individual and not as an official representative of COZA. Thank you.

OBO has since called out the promoters of the video to be fraudulent and disrespectful, asking them to take down the video immediately or face legal actions.