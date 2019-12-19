An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun State sentenced a 26-year-old homosexual, Michael Kudowo to 11 years in prison for raping four male minors.

The senior magistrate, Mr Shotunde Shotayo, ruled that the convict must serve the sentence at the correctional centre in Abeokuta, Ogun, without any option of fine.

Shotayo also ordered that the four male minors (names withheld) and aged between 12 years and 15 years should be taken to Borstal Training Institution, Abeokuta for reorientation.

Kudowo, who lives within Ile-Ita area, Ota, had pleaded guilty to the three-count charge of kidnapping, raping and having carnal knowledge of minors before his conviction.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Cynthia Ejezie had told the court that Kudowo committed the offences between August 2018 and December 2019 in Ile-Ita area. He added that Kudowo had kidnapped the four minors from various locations in Sango-Ota, Mushin and Ijebu-Ode, and kept them in his residence before having carnal knowledge with the victims through their anuses.

The police was notified by Kudowo’s landlord that discovered the incident after interrogating one of the minors. Kudowo was then arrested before confessing and admitting to the said crime.

She said that the offences contravened Sections 214(1), 216 and 365 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.