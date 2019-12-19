President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sadness and shock over the passing of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, representing Imo North Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

In a statement by spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari commiserated with the family of Uwajumogu, the leadership and members of the National Assembly, and the government and people of Imo State on the tragic transition.

Buhari prayed for divine comfort for all grieving for the loss.

President Buhari said Uwajumogu dedicated his life to service, which earned him the trust of the people of Okigwe zone in Imo State, who elected him to represent them first, in the State House of Assembly, where he served as Speaker, and later, in the Senate.

The President said from the torrent of tributes following the unfortunate demise, it is clear that Sen. Uwajumogu served his constituency and fatherland well.

Uwajumogu died on Wednesday in Abuja, after slumping in his bathroom.

He died in the hospital, where he was rushed.